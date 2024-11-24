An adult and child were taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A14 which left the road closed for nearly 11 hours.

Emergency services, including police and two ambulances, were called to a crash involving three cars at around 11.45pm on Friday which resulted in the closure of the eastbound carriageway between junction 37 in Newmarket and junction 36 in Cambridge.

The westbound section between junctions 37 and 36, near Six Mile Bottom, was also shut while debris was cleared from the road.

A child and adult were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 in Newmarket on Friday night. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said two people, a child and an adult, were taken to Addenbrooke's hospital for further treatment.

National Highways traffic officers and contractors supported emergency services with traffic management while Cambridgeshire Police redirected vehicles during the investigation of the crash.

The road fully reopened at around 10.30am yesterday.

