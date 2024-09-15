The head of a village college which saw its Ofsted rating drop from outstanding to requiring improvement, has claimed the inspectors’ report conflicted with data showing students were performing in line with or above the national average.

A team of five Government inspectors visited Bottisham Village College earlier this year for the first time since 2012, when it had been rated outstanding.

Principal Jenny Rankine, who said she was extremely disappointed at the drop in grade, said: “Given the significant changes at the school, the impact of the pandemic and the changes to the Ofsted inspection framework, we did not expect to retain the outstanding judgement. Our own assessment and other independent external reviews both indicated that the school was at least good in all areas.”

Principal Jenny Rankine

Since its previous inspection the school’s pupil roll has risen from 1,000 to 1,500 students, whose personal development inspectors rated as good.

“Despite the overall judgement, the report confirmed the school was already focusing on the right areas post-pandemic and praised the high expectations it sets for pupils’ success,” said Mrs Rankine.

“We are pleased 70 per cent of parents confirmed their children were happy at the college.”

In September last year the school, which is part of the Anglian Learning Trust, introduced what the report called a significant change to its timetable, with each day comprising three 100 minute lessons instead of five 60 minute periods.

Lead inspector Mark Phillips said the new structure still needed time to embed.

Concerns were also raised that some pupils were reluctant to report bullying because they were not confident it would be dealt with in a way that would make it stop.

The report said more robust systems were needed to ensure consistency across the school.

It also pointed out that pupils with special needs did not always get the support they needed in class and as a result did not always behave or achieve as they should.

“While we disagree with the overall gradings, we had already identified the same areas for improvement and had already begun improving consistency, processes and introducing new systems in these areas,” said Mrs Rankine.

“Now a further term has passed we are confident these areas have already improved further and highlights our ambition and commitment to continually improve. We will also be requesting a full re-inspection as soon as possible.”