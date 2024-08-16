A fund-raising campaign has successfully raised nearly £7,000 to cover the funeral costs for a pregnant mother-of-two who tragically died from stab wounds.

Alana Odysseos, 32, died in Walthamstow in the early hours of July 22. Shaine March, 46, of Surrey Quays in south-east London, has since been charged with her murder.

She grew up in Newmarket and always thought of the town as her home. Alana attended St Louis Primary School before moving away.

Nearly £7,000 has been raised so far. Picture: iStock

Now, her family has raised enough money through a GoFundMe page to cover Alana’s funeral expenses, which will see her buried at Newmarket Roman Catholic Church at noon on August 29.

Alana wished to be buried next to her beloved grandmother Patricia, who she was very close to as a child. Thanks to the funds raised, that wish has now been fulfilled.

Alana’s youngest sister Jasmine Yates, who lives in Melbourn, near Royston, said: “I still feel that I’m living in a nightmare. She was just the best sister anyone could ask for.

“It will mean the world to me to do what Alana wanted.”

The family wish to thank any members of the public who have donated. Any additional money raised will be put into a trust fund for Alana’s daughter.

To donate, click here.

Karen Cronin, mother to Alana and Jasmine, added: “Jasmine has been an absolute rock in supporting the rest of our family and tirelessly trying to raise the necessary funds needed so that we can lay Alana to rest, despite her own grief.

“We are all incredibly proud of her.”