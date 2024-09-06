Newmarket Labour councillors are urging a county council to grasp a last-chance opportunity to re-open the town’s re-cycling centre.

The site, in Depot Road, is owned by West Suffolk Council and is currently leased to the Newmarket Open Door charity, but it has not been open to the public for a number of years.

Now, the district authority has offered Suffolk County Council, which is the waste disposal authority legally responsible for deciding where recycling centres are needed and providing such facilities, the opportunity to take back the lease.

Newmarket's recycling centre which closed in 2018

“We have lobbied the county council hard for the recycling centre to be re-opened, particularly in the light of the extensive investment in other recycling centre such as Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds,” said Cllr Sue Perry, who represents the Newmarket East ward on the district council.

“If Suffolk County Council does not take this opportunity, the site will be lost forever as it cannot be left unused indefinitely. West Suffolk Council has been flexible in keeping the site available and will do its utmost to work with Suffolk County Council to find a workable solution.”

“We know Newmarket people deserve better recycling facilities,” added Cllr Janne Jarvis, who represents the Newmarket North ward.

“It is appalling that in the 21st century people in a town of this size have to travel more than 10 miles to their nearest facility. The lack of a local recycling centre means recyclables end up in the black bin. We have declared a climate change emergency which means we must get the basics right. Improved recycling is a priority at both local and national level.

“So let’s get this recycling centre re-opened to help that along.”

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said although it was committed to recycling as one of its strategic priorities, it was not in a position to take on the Environment Agency licence as it was not the waste authority for public recycling centres.

Council leader Cliff Waterman said: “Our priority is to do all we can to boost the ability of residents to recycle and reduce waste. If there is any opportunity to bring this recycling centre back into public use, we want to support our partners at Suffolk County Council to do so, which is why we’re giving them first option on the site.

“At the moment the site is sitting empty, and is therefore a drain on the resources of West Suffolk Council and the pockets of our council tax payers. If Suffolk County Council does not wish to reinstate the site as a recycling facility for Newmarket, then we will have to offer it to the open market. However, we feel it only right to give the county council the chance to use it for what it was originally designed for.”

The waste recycling centre has been closed since 2018 after Newmarket Open Door said it was no longer financially viable. The charity had taken on the running of the site in 2011 when Suffolk County Council decided to close it as a cost cutting move.

Angry residents campaigned against its closure while the town council agreed to give £15,000 to help keep it operational.