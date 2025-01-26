Newmarket town councillors have renewed their objections to plans to use the site of a former garage for five flats and a shop.

On Monday, members of the council’s development and planning committee considered a slightly revised proposal for the former Goldings garage, in Park Lane, submitted following comments made about the first application.

Back in 2023 the same applicant sought permission to transform the site into a four-storey hotel to provide short-term accommodation for those working in the horseracing and hospitality industries.

The now closed Goldings Garage in Newmarket's Park Lane where there are now plans for five flats and a shop

When that was rejected the current plan for a two-and-a-half storey building was submitted.

Committee chairman Cllr Rachel Hood said the current plan was unsightly, had no parking and was not appropriate for the area as it was opposite All Saints’ Church, a listed building.

She said councillors’ comments on a previous proposal had not been heeded, the building was still higher than neighbouring properties and it would make neighbouring pathway Kingston Passage darker and more intimidating.