Newmarket Town Council has called an extraordinary meeting of its development and planning committee on Monday evening at 6.15pm.

The meeting has only one agenda item which is to decide on the council’s response to the detailed plans for the 400-home development at Hatchfield Farm on Fordham Road in the town.

Kate Goldie, planning manager for the Vistry Group which has bought all the land to be used for housing from Lord Derby’s Sansovino Developments, has said that if approval was given to the detailed plan, building of new homes would start at the end of this year.

An aerial view of the Hatchfield Farm site at an early stage of its development

The first phase of building would be completed by the end of 2025 and the whole development would be scheduled for completion in 2029.

On Monday evening, town councillors will discuss the appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of development within the residential parts of the development of up to 400 dwellings.

It will also consider and determine a council response to the application which will be decided upon by planners at West Suffolk Council.