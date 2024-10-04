Darts players have helped to raise around £1,700 to fund research into the rare cancer which took the life of a four-year-old Isleham boy George Radcliffe and to help the children’s hospice which provided care for him and his family during his illness.

The money was raised at matches played in the Burwell darts summer league and at the finals night hosted by the Fordham Royal British Legion Club on Friday.

Ian Rampley, who runs the darts competitions at the club, said: “I set out hoping to raise £1,000 from the whole season so I am overjoyed by the whole effort raising funds for two such important causes.”

Darts players at Fordham Royal British Legion Club, near Newmarket, have been supporting the Just George Fund and East Anglia Children's Hospices

Charity boxes had been set up in the pubs and clubs hosting the darts competitions and they brought in over £700 while a raffle on finals night made £340. Other donations came from other darts competitions.

Ian also explained in future the winner of the men’s individual title, played for on finals night, will be presented with a new trophy the George Radcliffe Memorial Trophy.

“This has been made possible through donations from the Fordham British Legion Club, the Rising Sun pub in Isleham and from George’s grandfather,” he said.

George died in October last year.

To raise funds for research into the rare cancer, his parents, Lisa and David, set up the specially-named fund Just George, at the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), and since then have raised over £120,000.

“George was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (a soft tissue tumour) in May 2022,” they said.

“Within 17 months, George took his last breath because his treatment options ended. We set up the Just George fund because children's treatment options shouldn't run out. George was a healthy, happy three-year-old.

“Research is the answer. The Just George fund has raised over £122,000 in a year and is now funding two research projects. Without realising it, your darts tournament has made this possible.

“Every penny you have put into the pot and every raffle ticket you have bought has enabled the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group to have confidence in the growing fund to look for research projects.

“We miss George every moment of every day but we have used our tragedy to build a legacy for George and make a difference for children diagnosed in the future.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported the darts tournament for helping make our goal possible.”