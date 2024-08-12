Delays have cleared on part of the A14 after a vehicle broke down.

There were four miles of traffic following the incident at 10.43am on the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37 outside Newmarket.

A spokesperson for National Highways said there was ‘reduced capacity’ on the A14 before traffic began moving normally again at shortly after 11.20am

Police and traffic officers were sent to the scene.