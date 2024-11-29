Delays of more than an hour have been reported on the A14 near a town after a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways posted on X at 1.05pm saying a lane was closed on the westbound carriageway in the Newmarket area, between junctions 37 and 36, due to the collision.

Three vehicles were involved.

There are delays of more than an hour on the A14 westbound around Newmarket after a multi-vehicle crash. Picture: iStock

Cambridgeshire Police said it was alerted to the incident at 11.45am.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

National Highways is at the scene dealing with a spillage on the road.

The crash is causing delays of an hour and five minutes at present.

It is not known when the road will reopen.