There were delays on the A14 this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.

Cambridgeshire Police was alerted to the incident at the turnoff between the A14 eastbound and the A11 in the Newmarket area at 12.15pm.

It involved two cars.

There were delays on the A14 eastbound in the Newmarket area this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the turnoff with the A11. Picture: Google Maps. Inset: iStock

Police officers attended but there were no reported injuries.

A police spokesperson said it is expected the carriageway will be cleared shortly.

The AA Traffic Map reported three miles of congestion in the area.