A village path, much used by children on their way to school, has been given an upgrade thanks to the efforts of a local councillor.

Cllr Jon London, who represents the Exning ward on West Suffolk Council, appealed to developer Persimmon Homes Suffolk for help after the pathway between Princes Close and Exning Primary School was left to fall into a state of disrepair and the highways authority did not have the funds to do the work.

He was keen to see the path upgraded, with potholes filled in and the often-muddy walk way to be covered with gravel to make it more accessible year-round.

Ian Hamilton and Matt Wilson with Cllr Jon London, Exning school head teacher James Clark and head girl and boy Rosie O'Brien and Zach Line

Persimmon Homes, which is currently building the second phase of its Charles Church homes development at Chancery Park, on the edge of the village, was keen to help the community to continue using the walkway.

The housebuilder worked in partnership with groundwork contractors Tamdown Group to complete the work during the school half-term break, reducing disruption for families.

“This has been a long-term issue here in Exning,” said Cllr London. “Last year I was successful in getting Suffolk County Council to resurface the section of path between the school and Stepping Stones pre-school.

“After a year of negotiation, the county council granted permission for the remainder to be resurfaced but did not have the budget to complete the work. I am incredibly thankful for Persimmon and Tamdown for stepping in.”

Ian Hamilton, managing director of Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We want to play a key role within the communities in which we are building and we are always keen to encourage sustainable travel options.

“By resurfacing the path we were able to show our commitment to the wider community in Exning and encourage even more children to walk to school.”

Stuart Parrish, senior contracts manager for Tamdown Group, said: “The path was not fit for purpose and we know the children were having to dodge muddy puddles each morning on their way to school.

“We were delighted to be able to work on this project to give them a safer, cleaner route to school.”