A Suffolk primary school has been closed for two days due to diarrhoea and vomiting.

The headteacher of Ditton Lodge Primary School in Newmarket contacted parents to say a number of children there had become unwell with a diarrhoea and vomiting illness and the school had to close.

The school was shut yesterday and today and there is expected to be an update about tomorrow.

Ditton Lodge Primary School in Newmarket is closed due to illness. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for Unity Schools Partnership, which runs the school, said the illness was across all year groups and only affected pupils, not staff.

Yesterday’s letter from executive headteacher Lisa Tweed said: “As you may be aware, a number of children at Ditton Lodge Primary School became unwell with diarrhoea and vomiting illness.

“The trust and I have been working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Cambridgeshire County Council Public Health and they have provided us with, as a precautionary measure, some actions around deep cleaning and equipment checks.

“In order for these to be thoroughly completed, the school will remain closed tomorrow (4 July 2024). I apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

She thanked parents for their support yesterday, adding: “I know that you have had to change arrangements today to accommodate your children at the last minute.”

Remote learning has been available for pupils.

Public health advice is that if your child has had any sickness or diarrhoea, ensure they are clear of symptoms for a full 48 hours before returning to school.