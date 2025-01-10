Police are seeking information after a man exposed himself to two pedestrians from his car on New Year’s Day.

The pedestrians were walking in Edinburgh Road, Newmarket, towards the town centre at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, January 1 when a man driving a small white car approached to ask for directions.

He then exposed himself and drove away towards Exning Road.

A driver exposed himself in Edinburgh Road, Newmarket, at around 6.10pm on New Year's Day. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

Suffolk Police is keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area around Edinburgh Road, St Phillips Road or Hamilton Road between 6pm and 6.15pm.

If you have any information that can help the police, you can get in touch quoting reference 292/25.