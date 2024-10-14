A woman in her 20s has died after her car veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

It happened on Saturday between 1.30pm and 2pm in Putney Hill Road, Prickwillow, near Ely.

The driver, from Isleham near Newmarket, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Saturday. Picture: iStock

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling between Isleham and Prickwillow in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked report it using the reference Op Pryor or call 101.