A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a car and trailer overturned on the A14.

Delays of 30 minutes were reported after the incident on the A14 westbound, between Newmarket and Cambridge, at around 8.50am.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service are all in attendance. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

The A14 westbound, between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 36 at Cambridge, where drivers are currently experiencing 30 minute delays after a car and a trailer overturned. Picture: Google Maps

There are delays of at least 30 minutes on the #A14 westbound between J37 (#Newmarket) and J36 near #Cambridge due to an overturned car & trailer.



Lanes 1 & 2 remain closed while recovery is being organised.



Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/cuhKkfOO9K — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 2, 2024

It is believed the car and trailer collided with a lorry, leaving the former on its side, with a police spokesperson saying the driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries

A passenger suffered minor injuries.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 8.50am to a road traffic accident on the A14 near Newmarket.

“An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“An adult man was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Lanes one and two were closed while recovery for the vehicle was arranged.