An 18-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for 16 months after bags of cocaine powder were discovered in a vehicle.

Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team had cause to stop a vehicle after it was seen in Newmarket and the driver was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers discovered multiple press seal bags containing powder cocaine hidden within a disposable vape and a quantity of cash was found on the driver.

Etmont Karitsi has been sentenced to 16 months imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Police

Extensive evidence of organised drug supply across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire was also located.

Etmont Karitsi, of Abbey Street, Cambridge, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (cocaine) and remanded in custody.

On Friday, November 1, Karitsi appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and ordered to pay £187 in costs to the court.

Sergeant George Laflin, from the West Sentinel team, said: “We will continue to make Suffolk as inhospitable as possible for those that come here to distribute drugs and ultimately cause misery within our local communities.

“The overwhelming evidence meant that the defendant entered an early guilty plea.”