A drug dealer who lied to officers upon being stopped on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border has been jailed.

Elvis Peci, 23, of no fixed address but from the Cambridgeshire area, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, November 27.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Elvis Peci was jailed. Picture: Suffolk Police

The court was told that Peci’s vehicle was intercepted at Fordham, near Newmarket, on September 4.

Upon being quizzed by officers Peci gave them a fictitious account of his whereabouts, after which his car was searched.

Detectives then found multiple bags of powder, found to be cocaine, worth about £1,900, and a quantity of cash.

Numerous bags of white powder were seized. Picture: Suffolk Police

Peci was then arrested and charged with the drug offences ahead of his court appearance.

In addition to his jail term, Peci also surrendered £650 in cash and also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

Following his sentencing, PC Harry Tully, of the Sentinel West team, said: “We will continue to deal robustly with those that come into Suffolk to distribute drugs and ultimately cause misery to our local community.

More drugs. Picture: Suffolk Police

“This is another example of where swift, positive action has been taken to put the offender before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”