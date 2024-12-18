An authority has agreed to extend a relief scheme to help close to 4,700 residents with their Council Tax.

West Suffolk councillors met last night to give the final green light to extend the authority's Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTRS).

The scheme helps 4,676 of the district's most vulnerable residents by writing off the entirety of their Council Tax contribution.

Close to 4,700 West Suffolk residents could have their Council Tax bill written off. Picture: iStock

Cllr Diane Hind, the council's lead for resources, said the extension would help people on low incomes, including those working, to keep their heads above water.

She said: "Money is nothing when you’ve got it but everything if you haven’t, and I think that’s the situation for some people."

The LCTRS has been in place in some form since 2014 and was expanded ahead of the 2023/24 financial year to allow struggling residents to be exempt from paying up to 100 per cent, or a £103 discount, of their Council Tax.

Councillor Diane Hind said the scheme's extension would help people keep their heads above water. Picture: submitted

Not approving the extension of the scheme's current form for another year would have saved the council £48,831, but risked some residents falling through the cracks.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, council leader, said: “By extending this relief by another year we hope to prevent crises such as homelessness and reduce the need for special hardship payments.

“This initiative represents a significant investment in our communities’ wellbeing during these challenging times."

West Suffolk leader, Cllr Cliff Waterman said the scheme would help prevent homelessness. Picture: Mark Westley

Council papers confirmed there would be other cost implications totalling £469,329, as those eligible would be exempt from paying the county council, adult social care, police, fire and parish Council Tax precepts.

Cllr Joe Mason added: "I’ve made it very public that I’m frustrated with the Government’s changes to winter fuel payments but there are people who have missed out by ridiculously small sums of money, less than a pound.

“For me, the tax burden on residents continues to go up and every little bit counts — I do believe this should be temporary, but I don’t believe the cost of living crisis is over yet.

Concerns were raised by Cllr Joe Mason said some people in Haverhill missed out on benefits by less than a pound. Picture: West Suffolk Council.

“Small amounts of money feel bigger to people who don’t have very much money and things are tight. I think it’s still the right time to keep it.”

The scheme was extended with 51 votes for and one against — the current level of relief will once again be considered next year.