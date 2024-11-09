The restoration scheme for a neglected historic building described as an eyesore in a town’s high street has been approved.

Queensbury Lodge and Stables, in Newmarket High Street, has stood derelict for 40 years, despite repeated calls for the site to be transformed.

West Suffolk Council cabinet members have said they hope the owners of Queensbury Lodge will soon begin its restoration after a scheme was approved.

Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said the approval was 'fantastic news'. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The district council granted listed building consent and planning approval yesterday to applications on behalf of Unex Group for a scheme of restoration works to take place on the Grade II listed lodge, cottage and stables.

The news has also been welcomed by Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at the council.

He said: “This is fantastic news, and my hope is that we won’t have to wait long to see work begin to deliver this restoration at long last.

An aerial view of the Queensbury Lodge site in Newmarket High Street

“For too long these Grade II listed buildings have stood derelict and neglected, an eyesore at one of the very gateways into Newmarket High Street. The people and businesses of Newmarket deserve better.

“It is my hope, as I know it is Unex’s, that this positive approach will continue with the owners starting work on this restoration in the very near future to improve this gateway into Newmarket for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the town.

“It continues to be my belief that by working with businesses such as Unex and overcoming barriers together, we will better support economic resilience and to help our communities thrive.”

The district council was forced to step in and carry out urgent works in November 2020 after fears were raised the building could collapse.

The property is owned by Bill Gredley’s family’s Unex group which last year, following a planning inquiry, finally got outline permission for up to 123 homes on paddock land at the rear of the neighbouring Fitzroy Stables.

The planning inspector’s consent came with the condition that Queensbury Lodge and its stables would be fully restored before any of the new homes built could be occupied.

In November, Unex appointed listed building specialists The Morton Partnership to work with the council to agree a specification and methodology of works for the restoration of the buildings.

Cllr Jim Thorndyke, cabinet member for planning, said: “I am delighted with the decision and hope to see the owners progress the scheme soon.

“Our ambition has always been for the restoration of the Queensbury Lodge Yard.”

“It is why we stepped in to carry out works under an Urgent Works Notice in November 2020 to ensure the buildings were weather-tight and safe from collapse, preventing them from further deterioration.”

“It’s why, following on from the planning inspector’s decision in August last year, we have been working with the listed building specialists Unex appointed in November to give them the appropriate advice and support so that applications for the restoration could come forward.”