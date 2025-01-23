Members of Newmarket’s racing and thoroughbred breeding community have been saddened by the death of Tommy Sheridan who had worked for Sheikh Mohammed’s Darley operation for nearly 40 years.

Tommy, who died on Saturday at the age of 77, hailed originally from Salford and came to Newmarket in 1962 as a 15 year old with dreams of becoming a jockey.

He served his apprenticeship with Noel Murless and was at Warren Place until 1972 when he switched his attentions from racing to the breeding industry. He moved to Newmarket’s National Stud as assistant head stallion man and 15 years later he joined the Darley organisation working first at Rutland Stud before moving to Dalham Hall in 1999 and where his favourite stallion was Machiavellian.

Tommy Sheridan, who died on Saturday, with Machiavellian at Dalham Hall Stud

In 2007 Tommy moved to Limes farm as second man looking after Sheikh Mohammed’s endurance horses. And he was still working there up until last October when he fell ill.

Tommy and his wife Mary, who has worked at Newmarket’s St Louis Catholic Academy for five decades, had been married for 50 years. He also leaves his son Edward and two grandchildren Mia and Euan.

“He was a racing man through and through,” said his daughter Claire. “He passed on his experience to the likes of Teddy Beckett (now Lord Grimthorpe), Angus Gold and Anthony Stroud, who are all now leading figures in the industry. He touched a lot of people’s lives and he was very much loved as we have seen from the number of people who have been in contact and we have taken much comfort from that.”

" His invariably cheerful demeanour endeared Tommy to his many work colleagues and friends alike." Liam O'Rourke

Liam O’Rourke, Darley’s director of studs, stallions and breeding, said: “We are all deeply saddened here at Dalham Hall and indeed at Kildangan Stud in Ireland as Tommy’s name is mentioned so warmly. He was a true team player, exemplary worker, and a fine horseman.

“His invariably cheerful demeanour endeared him to his many work colleagues and friends alike. His work ethic was extraordinary and he was in full employment right up to his illness.

“He was happiest in the workplace and was amazingly versatile whilst always maintaining an admirably high standard of work.

“His early years served as an apprentice to Sir Noel Murless had a meaningful impact on his work life as his ability to handle and turn his stallions out to the highest standard was quite unique.

“He had obviously learnt much from the old schoolmasters attached to that great yard.

“Tommy was also an avid footballer playing with aplomb on our stud team well into his fifties. He could always be counted upon, always dependable, always eager, always a true gentleman.

“I feel I am barely scratching the surface here as there are so many happy memories of our work life with Tommy. Rarely have we had such a respected and thoroughly loved, long serving stalwart of our Godolphin Stud staff.”

Funeral details have yet to be finalised.

