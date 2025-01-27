A Newmarket first responder is set to take on a 12-hour three mountain hike to raise funds for a piece of life-saving equipment for the town.

Paul Rayner, who works in property maintenance for town trainer Roger Varian, volunteers as team leader for the Newmarket community first responder scheme and also as a trainer for EEAST Heart, teaching members of the public what to do in a medical emergency and giving them the confidence to make potentially life-saving decisions.

He plans to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in March, which will involve scaling the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres), in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in under 12 hours.

Community first responder Paul Rayner who is doing the Three Peaks Challenge in March tp raise funds for defibrillator equipment. Picture by Mark Westley

Paul, who lives in Bury Road, said he hoped to complete the challenge on March 16 in between nine and 10 hours.

As part of his preparations for the fund-raiser Paul recently hiked up Snowdon, in Wales, with his partner Maxine Lane.

“As a community first responder, I respond to life-threatening 999 calls via the East of England Ambulance Service,” said Paul. “Our aim is to get to medical emergencies prior to the arrival of an ambulance to treat the patient accordingly until the ambulance gets there.

“All of the equipment that we use, we have to self-fund so we rely on people donating sponsoring and charity collections to raise the money for the vital equipment we use.”

He said being able to perform CPR could mean the difference between life and death for someone in cardiac arrest.

“Bystanders can make all the difference, which is why this training is so important,” said Paul.

His efforts as a volunteer with EEAST Heart see him going out into the community to deliver free CPR and defibrillator training.

“This is also done and funded as part of the East of England Ambulance Service charity,” he said.

“Our aim is to train as many people as possible how to perform CPR, which is a life-saving skill, and how to use a defibrillator.

“We deliver this training free of charge as we want to give people the confidence, the skill and the reassurance in being able to perform CPR and safely use a defibrillator when somebody goes into cardiac arrest.”

Paul has set up a GoFundMe page set up and is hoping to raise £1,500 to buy a new defibrillator.

“This is a vital piece of equipment that we use when somebody goes into cardiac arrest,” he said.

“I'm very passionate about what I do for the community and I'm hoping by doing this challenge I can make more people aware of what we do. It will encourage more people to get involved in learning CPR and defibrillation.”

To make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com /page/paul-rayner-1736025965792

