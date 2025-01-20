A £100,000 project is under way to repair a medieval church after a structural investigation revealed that its roof is water damaged.

The south aisle roof at St Margaret’s Church in Stradishall, a village equidistant from Haverhill, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, is in dire need of repair, with water leaking into the building.

Churchwarden Peter Thompson temporarily sealed the roof and applied for money from the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich’s Minor Repairs and Improvements Grants fund – securing £3,600 for investigation work.

Peter, who has experience refurbishing a number of buildings both in England and in France, said interest in the ancient church had grown in the community since the work began to restore it.

He said: “People in the village, many who were not really churchgoers, have got involved and have offered to help.

“What is great is we have done a lot of things inside the church as well, helped by the village community.

“We have now painted the inside of the building, it’s a lovely church to come and visit.

“Although my background is in the chemical industry I have always had an interest in building and restoration, so I thought I’d help by using my experience to put things right.”

The main part of the building dates back to the 14th century and a church on the same site was recorded in the Domesday Book.

In December, architect Philip Orchard and structural engineer Rupert Clarke visited to investigate the damage in advance of putting together a rescue and repair plan.

Peter said there were plans afoot to apply for additional grants and fund-raise for the estimated £120,000 cost of repairing the roof.

Despite the damage to the roof, the church continues to host services and events as part of the Bansfield Benefice.

Toby Hart, the Diocese’s church buildings support officer, said: “We were happy to support the church community with a grant to pay for investigation work to discover how the roof can be repaired.

“It is so important our churches are protected as places for worship as well as vital community buildings.

“We would encourage churches in Suffolk who are looking for funding through the Minor Repairs and Improvements Grant scheme to get in contact.”

