A former office in a town could become a two-bedroom home.

Mr C Woof has applied to West Suffolk Council to convert 58b Bury Road, in Newmarket, from a commercial premises to a residential property.

The offices are vacant and have not been used for trade purposes for at least three months.

58b Bury Road, in Newmarket, could be converted from an office to a two-bedroom home. Picture: Google Maps

It was formerly used as part by a business offering data services to the public sector.

Any changes made to the property would be on the inside, with no alterations to the outside planned.

The property has two car parking spaces.

Access to it would remain the same.

The ground floor would have an open plan living room and kitchen/diner at the entrance to the home, whole the back of the ground floor would have a bathroom and a hallway.

The first floor would have two bedrooms either side of a staircase, both with built in wardrobe spaces.

The larger bedroom would be en suite.

A planning statement said the conversion would meet an as yet un-met need for the proposed type of property in the area.

It is intended the new home would provide accommodation for young professionals and families.

A decision on the plans is due by February 27.