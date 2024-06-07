Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Greater Anglia staff member dies at Ely railway station after falling ill

By Paul Derrick
Published: 16:55, 07 June 2024
 | Updated: 16:57, 07 June 2024

A member of staff at a train operator died at a station after falling ill yesterday.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that a member of staff became unwell during their duties.

They died at Ely station.

Ely rail station. Picture: Google
A spokesperson said: “Greater Anglia expresses its deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers were called to Ely railway station at 4.22pm following reports of medical emergency.

They said: “Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”


