A member of staff at a train operator died at a station after falling ill yesterday.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that a member of staff became unwell during their duties.

They died at Ely station.

Ely rail station. Picture: Google

A spokesperson said: “Greater Anglia expresses its deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers were called to Ely railway station at 4.22pm following reports of medical emergency.

They said: “Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”



