When Sally Wallace was asked to step in to take the register at Newmarket’s newly formed gymnastics club she had no idea she would end up doing the job for the next 18 years.

And the 81-year-old, who lives in Centre Drive, Newmarket, has been a stalwart of the club all that time, as its secretary and treasurer, and was the first face most of young members saw when they signed in for sessions.

But when the club resumed sessions yesterday after its Christmas break it was without Sally at the sign-in desk, as last month she retired from her duties.

Sally Wallace who retired after 18 years with the Newmarket Gymnastics Club pictured with young members and coaches who marked her service with a surprise presentation. Picture by Mark Westley

“It was time to call it a day and I am finally putting my feet up,” said Sally who, with husband Mick, ran the New Wellington pub for 20 years and before that The Cherry Tree, in Exning Road, and former Valley Way hostelry The Palomino.

“Kerry Gordon, who started the club with some other mums, asked me if I would take the register for her as she was too busy and I did just that for the next 18 years,” she said.

“The children were all lovely and I loved my time with the club. I must have done, otherwise I wouldn’t have been there all that time.”

The club, which is now based at the Racing Centre and has 150 members aged from four to 16, marked Sally’s retirement with a presentation of a vase, flowers and a book signed by members, many of whom included their own memories of their much-loved secretary.

And it was Sally, together with coaches and club officials, who fought to save it when in 2018 its future hung in the balance after it was told it had to get out of the former Scaltback Middle School, in Elizabeth Way, which had been its base since 2013.

“It wasn’t just about finding a new home for the club, we also had to find somewhere we could store all our equipment,” said Sally. “That has always been an issue for us.”

Fortunately, thanks to the club’s determined campaign and help from local councillors, the Racing Centre heard about its plight and offered it a new base, where it now holds its regular Wednesday and Saturday sessions.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Nicki Negus, said: “Sally has always gone above and beyond and dedicated so much time to the club that we wanted to thank her with a leaving presentation and a memory album celebrating all her achievements.”

The club’s new secretary is Amber Wight, but Sally said: “I am sure I will pop in from time to time as I will miss them all.”