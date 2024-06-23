Tributes have been paid by friends and colleagues to a man whose career spanned almost every aspect of the international bloodstock industry

Tim Preston died on June 10 at his home in Dalham, near Newmarket, where he had spent a very happy retirement with his wife Rossy, his family and his dogs.

He was 80 and had been ill for five years.

Tim Preston. Picture: Submitted

Mr Preston began his career working with National Hunt trainers including Willie Stephenson, Harry Thompson Jones and Ken Oliver.

As an amateur jockey he rode in point-to-points and in the prestigious National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham festival. Subsequently he worked at the Greentree Stud in Kentucky and for trainer Basil Cooper, in South Africa.

He moved on to specialise in shipping in the days when equine air transport was in its infancy, starting out with Peden Horse Transport before moving to Paris to work for the French company Hipavia and returning to Newmarket to join the Curragh Bloodstock Agency in The Avenue, developing a reputation for problem solving which ensured many high-profile horses met their international targets.

The last part of his working life was as European representative of the Keeneland sales and racing company in an era when transatlantic buyers wanted the American blood that is now behind every major European sire line.

Bill Greely, Keeneland's former president, who appointed Mr Preston in 1989, said: “Tim was one of the nicest, most personable, capable and horse-savvy people I ever worked with.

“The words 'no' and 'I can't' were not in his vocabulary and he was always there for anyone who needed help or advice. Everyone at Keeneland will miss his ready smile and his wit.”

Mr Preston was also a popular member of Newmarket’s racing community, often quietly helping those in need and visiting clients of the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Among his wide circle of friends was leading bloodstock agent David Minton, who also worked for the CBA in Newmarket in the 1970s.

“Tim and I were great friends for more than 40 years and when I moved to Shropshire in 1997, I used to stay with Rossy and Tim whenever I came back to Newmarket.

“He was a wonderful character who lived his life to the full and we always had a lot of fun. He was a kind and generous man who will be much missed by his many friends,” said Mr Minton.

He leaves his wife Rossey, son Harry in Australia, daughters Charlotte Clover, who lives in Lode, and Annabel ‘Bug’ Wyatt whose home is in Ashley, along with nine grandchildren, Ellie and India Clover, Freddy, Archie, Rex and Barney Preston and Lily, Wilf and Thea Wyatt.

A thanksgiving service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Dalham, on July 8, at 2.30pm.