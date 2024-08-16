A fund set up in memory of a three-year-old boy who lost his life to cancer last October has reached £100,000 in less than 10 months.

Just George was set up by Lisa and David Radcliffe in memory of their son who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumour.

George, who lived with his parents in Isleham, underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but the tumour grew back and when it did not respond to relapse treatment, little George’s options ran out.

Lisa and David Radcliffe with George in July 2023.

Just George’s Champions, the group which is masterminding the fund-raising, are asking their many supporters to celebrate passing the £100,000 mark.

The money all goes to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) which brings together paediatic oncologists, researchers and families with lived experience of the disease to find kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancer.

Among early events was the ‘Wear It Gold’ at Milton Country Park, which George was able to attend.

George Radcliffe died at the East Anglian Children’s Hospice at Milton on October 14, 2023, at the age of three.

He was excited by all the fundraising and wanted to count all the coins with his daddy.

George took his last breath in October last year, while a group of fund-raisers were climbing the National Three Peaks and supporters have continued to find creative ways to keep the cash pouring in.

George’s mum Lisa said: “Celebrating this huge milestone is important so that our supporters know their part in raising the money, no matter how small, has been impactful.

“Every post shared, event attended, raffle ticket sold, slice of cake bought, challenge signed up to and merchandise bought and worn is helping us to achieve our goal.”

She said that the drive to support children in the future is what kept her and David going after such a traumatic time.

“With this milestone reached, CCLG will be carefully scrutinising project proposals that have a strong potential to make a difference to children diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma,” said Lisa.

“George would have been so proud. He loved supporting others and cheering people on. We have no doubt that he would have been celebrating with a boogie to George Ezra and ‘You Got This’

“The Just George fund will continue to grow and we will not stop,” she added.

Just George has a merchandise shop at https://justgeorge.uk/ selling high quality caps, hoodies and t-shirts or follow the group on Facebook to find out about future fund-raising events.