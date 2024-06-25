New fencing designed to ensure the safety of children arriving each morning at a Newmarket primary school is now in place.

The white post, rail, and mesh racecourse-style fencing costing £47,000 was paid for in part with money from the locality budgets of Newmarket county councillors Andy Drummond and Rachel Hood, with a contribution from the Jockey Club.

The safety measures have been welcomed by Sue Blakeley, headteacher at St Louis Catholic Academy, who had highlighted the potential dangers faced on a daily basis by the school’s 320 pupils and their parents walking alongside the horsewalk, which is used by large numbers of racehorses making their way across the town to and from the training gallops.

The new protective fencing which has been installed along the Rayes Lane horsewalk

The new fencing replaces decades- old concrete posts and steel scaffolding-style poles, many of which were broken and did not provide an effective barrier between the horses and children.

In an email to councillors and the Jockey Club, Mrs BlakeIey said: “I wanted to say a huge thank you for completing the barrier that provides much improved protection to our children.

“I know families are pleased too.”

Rob Achner, head of operations for Jockey Club Estates, told town councillors earlier this month that the white Duraloc railings were now being looked at as an alternative for other areas in the town where horses and people have to pass close together.

And a planning application has been submitted to replace old wooden fencing on the horsewalk around the perimeter of The Severals from the Fordham Road crossing to the Bury Road crossing, close to the Hyperion garage.

“The fencing is very flexible, robust and recyclable and can be seen better by the horses, which see light colours better than dark,” said Mr Achner.

He said the fencing was also a cheaper alternative to wood, the price of which had increased significantly.

“It used to have a life span of around 15 years but now you are lucky if it lasts for five,” he told councillors.

“The white fencing lasts for around 15 years and the Jockey Club can hold stocks of it so if it did get damaged repairs could be done quickly.”

The cost of the fencing will be spilt between the Jockey Club and the town council, which has supported The Severals proposal.