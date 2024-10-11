A psychologist has ventured into the world of horror with a new collection of spine-chilling short stories based on real events.

Tales of The Supernatural is the latest book written by Dr Peter Marshall, 76, which draws from eerie folklore from Suffolk — particularly the Newmarket area where he grew up.

Each story in the book is rooted in true events, including the first tale called ‘Teterona’, a haunting story to come out of the Waggon and Horses pub in Newmarket’s High Street.

Dr Peter Marshall with his book, Tales of the Supernatural. Picture: Oakley Books Ltd

Dr Marshall, a distinguished psychologist, hypnotherapist and psychotherapist, said: “Teterona was an actual horse, well-documented in history, but I’ve woven a fictional story around those real events.

“The horse was known for its fiery temper which became the inspiration for that particular story.”

The tale delves into the legend of Fred Archer, the famed 19th-century jockey who won the Derby five times and whose ghost is said to haunt Pegasus Stables.

The Waggon and Horses in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Another story looks at the well-known ‘Gypsy Boy’s Grave’ in Kentford, located between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, just off the B1506.

The grave is known for mysteriously always having fresh flowers — though no one has ever been seen leaving them there.

Other stories in the collection feature poltergeists, reincarnation, grisly murders, haunted objects, witchcraft and séances.

Though Dr Marshall has built a career rooted in science and says he does not believe in the supernatural elements of his stories, he admits there are certain paranormal experiences he's encountered that defy scientific explanation.

The Gypsy Boy's Grave in Kentford, just off the B1506. Picture: Google Maps

“I’m not a believer,” he said. “I keep my feet firmly on the ground, but the key word here is ‘phenomena’ — it’s about the relationship between what’s actually happening and how the mind interprets it.

“There are many factors that can make people more susceptible to experiencing what they perceive as ghostly encounters.

“For instance, something as subtle as the low hum of nearby pylons, or any low-frequency sound for that matter, can trick the brain into seeing or hearing things that aren’t really there.

“However, that being said, I have encountered things I simply cannot explain.

“I had a terrifying experience while staying in a house as a post-grad and I recount that story in vivid detail in this book.”

Dr Marshall has written more than 30 books during his career and this is his first experience writing in the horror genre.

While the short stories are rooted in fact — two of them being entirely true, according to Dr Marshall — he has used his knowledge of the human mind to intensify the book’s fear factor to deliver a chilling experience for readers.

He said: “I understand how to make things truly frightening.

“I know how scary stories can affect the brain and why people are drawn to them. I know exactly which buttons to press to give readers the thrill they’re after.

"I’ve always wanted to write short stories, especially in the horror genre, so I’m happy to finally have this opportunity.

“I’m really pleased with how the book has turned out."

The book was published by Oakley Books Ltd and to purchase Tales of The Supernatural, you can click here to order your copy on Amazon.

As a reader, we know the value you place on trusted local journalism. At SuffolkNews we are committed to delivering the very best coverage from communities right across the county, and we can only do this with the support of our readers. By becoming a subscriber you not only support us in this mission, you also unlock a whole host of benefits, including unlimited access to our ad-lite SuffolkNews website and digital editions of all our weekly newspapers.

You can find out more about subscriptions here.

Use the promo code SamHarrison to get an annual subscription for less than £25 - we really appreciate your support. Thank you.