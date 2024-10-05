Just under 200 people visited a two-day exhibition hosted by The Jockey Club to discuss its ideas for the future of Newmarket and review progress over the past 30 months.

A further 340 people visited the Playing our Part in Newmarket’s future website part of the second consultation organised by The Jockey Club, over its proposals to build around 415 new homes and the 74-acre Seven Springs country park at Pinewood stud, in Hamilton Road.

“There was a great deal of enthusiasm for the park, which you would expect, and also for new homes on this side of town – provided the right infrastructure and services are in place,” said Justin Thomas, of the Jockey Club.

A cafe similar to this one could feature in a new country park planned for Newmarket

“Naturally, people were raising concerns about the potential for increased traffic and this will be addressed as the designs progress, based upon offsite highways improvements to be agreed with Suffolk County Highways in due course.

“We will be taking everything into consideration.”

Playing our Part in Newmarket’s future is the second consultation organised by The Jockey Club, designed to prompt a conversation around how the town can grow sustainably, enabling the community and historic horseracing industry to thrive in harmony.

The first exhibition was held in March 2022, at which concepts for a new cinema and a Racecourse Side Masterplan were on show.

Since then, the Newmarket Charitable Foundation has delivered a cinema at The King’s Theatre and the suggestion of new homes at Pinewood with a country park alongside have progressed into a series of six concept designs.

“Over the two days I had many conversations with people from both Newmarket and Exning about the evolving designs for a 74 -acre Seven Springs Country Park and a neighbouring development of new homes, which will comprise a variety of sizes and styles to ensure a mix of appropriate housing for local people,” said Mr Thomas.

“With Pinewood and Seven Springs already identified in West Suffolk Council’s draft Local Plan, we will be reflecting on the feedback we receive from this consultation to further refine our designs.”

Among the other ideas presented in the Racecourse Side Masterplan was the possibility of an All Weather Racecourse and Training facility, starter yards and a waste to energy facility.

Amy Starkey, managing director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Although the all weather racecourse and training facility is not specifically included in the draft Local Plan, horseracing policies within it would support the opportunity to develop such a facility should The Jockey Club, Newmarket’s horseracing industry and the wider racing industry believe there is merit in it for the future.

“Due to the wider economic climate, any further progress would likely be some years away.”

She added: “The potential for starter yards and how to turn horse waste into energy, is still being explored.”

The consultation now enters an online phase where the concepts can be viewed in full at www.LetsPlayOurPart.co.uk.

Feedback is being invited via an online questionnaire until October 11.