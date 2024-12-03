An inquest has been opened into the death of former Exning trainer, and publican, Ken Clutterbuck who died following a fall from a horse.

The hearing at Ipswich Coroner’s Court on Friday heard that 77-year-old Mr Clutterbuck had the fall on March 28 this year but afterwards had been able to drive home. Later he had developed a headache

He went to the accident and emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where he underwent a CT scan which showed the presence of a subdural hematoma.

Former trainer Ken Clutterbuck pictured in his point to pointing days

Mr Clutterbuck, a former point to point rider and amateur jockey, had been admitted and stayed in the hospital for 48 hours before he was discharged. However, as he left he collapsed just outside the hospital entrance. He was taken to the intensive care unit where his prognosis was said to be poor and died on April 3 at 12.45pm.

The hearing was adjourned and a full inquest is due to take place in Ipswich on January 20.

Mr Clutterbuck had first moved to the Newmarket area in 2000 when he bought Pond House Stables in Exning having started his training career at Fowlmere near Royston. He was leading trainer at Fakenham for many years, but ceased training in 2014 before a five-year ban from the British Horseracing Authority for associating with a disqualified individual came into force.

He was also well known as a publican having run The Shoes pub in Newmarket’s Moulton Road and The Wheatsheaf pub in Exning where in 2013 he hosted the Channel 4 show Four in a Bed.

