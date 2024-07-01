An investigation into a suspected arson has been launched after a four-vehicle fire in a Suffolk town.

Emergency services were called to reports of the blaze on Icewell Hill in Newmarket shortly after 9.10pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said an investigation with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is under way into the suspected arson.

Emergency services were called to reports of vehicles on fire in Icewell Hill in Newmarket last night. Pictures: Newmarket Fire Station

Four vehicles were damaged in the incident and fire crews left the scene at 9.47pm.

Two fire engines from Newmarket attended.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/36662/24.