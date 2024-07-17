Planning applications that could finally see the restoration of an historic building whose derelict state has blighted Newmarket High Street for decades, have finally been submitted.

Almost a year ago the Gredley family’s Unex Group finally got outline planning consent for up to 123 homes on paddock land at the rear of Newmarket’s Fitzroy Stables.

The planning inspector’s consent came with the condition that the neighbouring Grade II listed Queensbury Lodge and stables in the High Street be fully restored before any of the new homes built could be occupied.

An aerial shot of the Queensbury Lodge stable yard

In November Unex appointed listed building specialists The Morton Partnership to work with the council to agree a specification and methodology of works for the proposed restoration of the listed buildings.

Now a listed building and a planning application that will support the restoration work have been submitted in a move welcomed by Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council.

“Officers will now be looking at the detail of these applications which will shortly go out to statutory consultation,” said Cllr Wijenayaka.

“It is my hope, as I know it is Unex’s, that this positive approach will continue and that work will start on site in the very near future, improving this gateway into Newmarket for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the town.

“Queensbury Lodge is one of the first landmarks thousands of people see each day as they come into Newmarket’s High Street, and it has stood derelict for far too long. the news we can now consider these applications brings us ever closer to seeing its restoration achieved at long last.”