A man falsely accused of being a paedophile by his ex-partner said he had been left psychologically ruined by the ordeal.

Thirty-seven-year-old Meenakshi Wilson had been in a relationship with the man for just four weeks earlier this year but when he ended the relationship the abuse began, a court heard.

She posted on social media, sent multiple messages and called him, saying she would destroy his life and kill herself if she didn't achieve this. The man asked Wilson to stop and leave him alone, but she continued.

Cambridge Crown Court where Meenakshi Wilson was sentenced after she admitted stalking her ex-partner

In June, Wilson messaged the man’s ex-wife on social media saying he was a paedophile, and she couldn’t trust him around their children. Other messages said she was outside his home and threatened that the next stop was his workplace.

Another text read: “If you don’t talk to me, I’m going to do something else to make your life hell and you’ve seen what I can do. It will only get worse.”

Wilson, of Heron Croft in Soham, was arrested on June 13 and in police interview admitted stalking the man and falsely accusing him of being a paedophile. She told officers she wanted to make him suffer.

The court was told Wilson had also contacted the NSPCC children’s charity to falsely report the man for touching his own child inappropriately.

She had shared screenshots of her actions throughout showing him what she was doing and telling him that he could make it stop if he replied. She also sent him a photo of a suicide note she had drafted where she blamed her death on him.

She pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

On Thursday at Cambridge Crown Court she was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, an 18-month mental health treatment programme and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Mark Bishop imposed an indefinite restraining order, preventing Wilson from contacting her victim, his family or going to the area of Norfolk where he lived.

He said a report from a probation officer said she posed serious harm to other intimate partners and their children.

Noting she had spent five months’ in custody awaiting sentence Judge Bishop said Wilson now had employment and a flat, and there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, including a mental health course and bespoke psychological intervention.

He said she had been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and borderline personality disorder but, despite this, he was satisfied that she knew the nature and consequences of her actions.

And he told the court it was clear from her victim’s demeanour how devastating the consequences of those actions had been on his life.

After the hearing, investigating officer Detective Constable Bita Wheatley said: “Wilson’s terrifying behaviour and the impact it has had on her victim cannot be underestimated. In a victim impact statement given to the court, he said he had been left psychologically ruined by the ordeal and being falsely accused of being a paedophile.

“He has not been able to go into work and was left so scared of what Wilson was capable of that he temporarily moved out of his own home.

“As this case highlights, stalking can leave victims feeling isolated and frightened and can be very scary. I hope the conclusion of this case allows the victim to move on from this upsetting period of his life and gives him some closure.

“It’s important that victims of stalking or harassment know we are always here for them and will support them. We would encourage anyone who fears this may be happening to them to get in touch, no matter how small or insignificant the behaviour may seem.”