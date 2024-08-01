All lanes of a major route have reopened following a collision.

In a social media post, National Highways said it had closed lane one of the A14 westbound between junction 36 and junction 35, near Bottisham.

This was on the Newmarket Bypass, heading towards Cambridge.

All lanes of the A14 westbound, near Newmarket, have reopened following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers are still facing delays of about 30 minutes, with approximately five miles of tailbacks.

Highways officers, the road road policing unit and the ambulance service were at the scene.