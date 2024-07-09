It was champagne and cake time at a luxury town hotel last week as it celebrated a 25-year tenure of a ‘dedicated’ and ‘joyful’ staff member.

Wanna Taylor has been an integral part of the team at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, for more than two decades.

Originally from Ayutthaya in Thailand, Ms Wanna joined the team as a kitchen assistant.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, celebrated the 25-year tenure of Wanna Taylor. Picture: Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa

During her employment with the hotel, she won four Employee of the Month awards and adapted to be part of seven different head chef teams.

“It was always my dream to work in a big hotel,” said Ms Wanna. “I feel immense pride in my work and I know the work I do is valued by everyone, which makes me feel great.

“It is important for me to be respected for the strength of my work, and to make everyone in the kitchen and all the customers happy.

“I see this place as home, I love it. Everyone here is my friend, and I am always happy here.”

To mark the milestone, a special celebration was held at the hotel last Monday.

Ms Wanna was gifted with a case of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a clock and a weekend gateway at a Pride of Britain hotel of her choosing.

Noel Byrne, hotel CEO, added: "Wanna’s dedication and joyful spirit have been the heart and soul of our kitchen for 25 years.

“Her hard work and positive energy have not only kept our kitchen running smoothly but have also inspired us all.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Wanna as part of our Bedford Lodge family."