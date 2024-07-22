Three males with knives forced their way into a Newmarket property last week.

Suffolk Police said the incident, described as an aggravated burglary, was between 11.45pm on Thursday and 12.15am on Friday.

The three alleged culprits were said to have forced their way into a property in George Lambton Avenue.

Three males with knives robbed a house in Newmarket last week. Picture: iStock

While there, they stole mobile phones from the occupants, a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

Both were unhurt and inquiries are ongoing, officers said.

Anyone who knows the males, saw any suspicious behaviour, or has dashcam footage of the crime, should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference, 37/40446/24.