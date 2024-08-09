A man has admitted intentionally strangling and assaulting a woman.

Darryl Breslin, 33, formerly of Engelhard Road, Newmarket, was given a 12-month concurrent sentence, suspended for two years, at Ipswich Crown Court last Thursday.

Breslin pleaded guilty to the charges of intentionally strangling and assaulting a woman at an earlier hearing.

They relate to one victim and the offence was last year.

PC Kieran Mendes-Chapman, the investigating officer on the case, said: “Strangulation often indicates violence is escalating and we urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”

Intentional strangulation was made a specific offence in June 2022 as part of the government’s Domestic Abuse Act.

Breslin was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.