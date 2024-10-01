Home   Newmarket   News   Article

London man Aldo Dehari charged with drug offences after arrest in Newmarket by Suffolk Police

By Cameron Reid
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:24, 01 October 2024
 | Updated: 16:30, 01 October 2024

A 35-year-old London man arrested by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team has been charged with drug offences.

Aldo Dehari was driving a car in Kingston Passage, Newmarket, on September 26, before officers detained him on suspicion of supplying class A drugs (cocaine) and possessing a class B drug (cannabis).

Dehari, of Snakes Lane, Woodford Green, was questioned at the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and charged with those offences.

A London man has been remanded in custody charged with drugs offences after being arrested by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team. Picture: iStock
He was remanded in custody by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 27 to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 25.

