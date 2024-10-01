A 35-year-old London man arrested by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team has been charged with drug offences.

Aldo Dehari was driving a car in Kingston Passage, Newmarket, on September 26, before officers detained him on suspicion of supplying class A drugs (cocaine) and possessing a class B drug (cannabis).

Dehari, of Snakes Lane, Woodford Green, was questioned at the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and charged with those offences.

A London man has been remanded in custody charged with drugs offences after being arrested by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team. Picture: iStock

He was remanded in custody by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 27 to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 25.