London man Aldo Dehari charged with drug offences after arrest in Newmarket by Suffolk Police
Published: 16:24, 01 October 2024
| Updated: 16:30, 01 October 2024
A 35-year-old London man arrested by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team has been charged with drug offences.
Aldo Dehari was driving a car in Kingston Passage, Newmarket, on September 26, before officers detained him on suspicion of supplying class A drugs (cocaine) and possessing a class B drug (cannabis).
Dehari, of Snakes Lane, Woodford Green, was questioned at the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and charged with those offences.
He was remanded in custody by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 27 to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 25.