A man in his 50s has died after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the road in the Newmarket area, between junctions 36 and 35, at around 1pm yesterday after reports of the accident.

The incident shut the route in both directions for over three hours – the westbound carriageway had reopened by 4.44pm.

A man in his 50s died after a collision on the A14 in Newmarket involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Picture: iStock

The A14 was fully open by 5.58pm.

A police spokesperson said officers and paramedics attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added police do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.