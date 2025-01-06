A 37-year-old man stopped near Newmarket, who was involved in organised drug dealing in Suffolk, has been jailed.

Alfons Kojku, of London Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court on January 3.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and driving a motor vehicle while otherwise in accordance with a licence for offences in Suffolk.

Jailed: Alfons Kojku. Picture: Suffolk Police

In addition, he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine plus possession with intent to supply cocaine in Essex.

On May 18, officers from Suffolk Police detained the driver of a Silver Hyundai as it entered the county on the A14 near Newmarket.

Detectives seized two mobile phones and cash before the driver was arrested.

Searches of the phones linked Kojku to the organised supply of cocaine in Suffolk.

During the investigation, officers determined Kojku was also previously arrested in Essex, where he had been stopped under similar circumstances, but not yet charged.

In addition to his sentence, Kojku forfeited £2,010 in cash that was seized by officers.

The investigation into Kojku’s crimes was led by the Sentinel West Team.

Following Kojku’s conviction, Sergeant George Laflin, from the Sentinel team, said: “The sentencing of Kojku sends out a clear message that we will robustly deal with individuals that are involved in organised criminality and those that scourge our communities by dealing drugs.

“In this case we worked closely with our colleagues in Essex to achieve a positive result. As a result of his actions, Kojku will now spend a significant time in prison.”

