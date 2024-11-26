A man suffered a serious head injury following an altercation in a Suffolk town.

The incident of grievous bodily harm was between 5pm and 5.30pm on October 31 in St Mary’s Square, Newmarket.

The victim, a man, was reportedly approached by another man, who is described as being white and in his late 20s.

The incident was in St Mary's Square in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The two then got into an altercation in which the victim suffered a serious head injury.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any images or footage that could assist the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/62161/2 via the website.

Alternatively, email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.