A man has been taken to hospital after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A14 near Newmarket this morning.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound route between junctions 35 at Stow Cum Quy and 36 at Six Mile Bottom, near the A11 turnoff, at 5.31am today.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances, East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle to the incident.

The A14 at junction 36 after the crash. Picture: National Highways

One man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The road reopened shortly before 9am.