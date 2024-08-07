A dog called Polo who had part of his jaw removed during cancer treatment is now back home enjoying cuddles with his grateful owners.

The 12-year-old Welsh Terrier was treated at DWR Veterinary Specialists, near Six Mile Bottom, after it was discovered he had osteosarcoma - a form of bone cancer.

Vets at DWR discovered Polo had the disease once he was referred to them to investigate a large mass in the front part of his lower jaw.

Polo is looking to spend extra time with his owners after complex surgery. Picture: DWR

He then had complex surgery which saw part of his jaw and the cancerous tumour removed. Chemotherapy treatment then followed.

Rachel Hattersley, specialist in soft tissue surgery at DWR, said: “Polo underwent surgery to remove the front part of his jaw and we are very pleased to report he coped very well with the operation.

“In fact, it wasn’t long after the operation before his appetite was back and he was able to eat without assistance.

Polo is now back home with his grateful owners. Picture: DWR

“The other good news is that analysis of the tissue after surgery confirmed complete removal of the cancer in the local area.”

Polo’s owner, Susanna from Cambridge, said: “Polo’s quality of life has improved immensely and his spark has returned.

“He is eating well, walking well, enjoying more cuddles and back to chasing squirrels in the garden.

“Polo is definitely back to his old self post-operation and treatment.”

DWR Veterinary Specialists, in Cambridgeshire, is part of Linnaeus a group of primary care and veterinary practices based in the UK and Ireland.