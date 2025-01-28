The oldest accountancy in Haverhill has merged with another leading firm to form a new practice, a move that it says will benefit clients and staff.

Hackett Griffey Chartered Certified Accountants, in High Street, has joined with Streets Chartered Accountants to become Streets Hackett Griffey LLP.

Streets already had offices in Peterborough, Cambridge, Newmarket, Colchester, Stevenage and Wyboston Lakes.

Jon Griffey, partner at Streets Hackett Griffey, said: “The firm was founded in 1984 by Philip Hackett but our roots can be traced back to the 1950s, making us by far the longest established firm in Haverhill and the surrounding area.

Partners, from left, Nicky Harris, Simon Iron, Paul Tutin, Jon Griffey and Paul Birch are partners in the newly-created Streets Hackett Griffey LLP, formed from the merger of Streets Chartered Accountants and of Hackett Griffey Chartered Certified Accountants. Picture: Contributed

“As such when myself and fellow partners Simon Iron and Nicky Harris were looking at a merger with a larger firm, it was important that we considered and were able to retain a local presence and personal service that our staff enjoy and clients expect.

“We chose to merge with Streets as they are a very well respected and established firm and we are delighted to say share the same client focussed ethos as we do which makes them somewhat unique amongst larger firms.

“Streets are not private equity backed and have no interest in being so, which offers long term security for our staff and clients.

“The need to look at a merger was driven by the fact that to remain competitive; to service the needs of clients and to look after our staff now and in the future, we need to be part of something bigger.

“Being part of Streets offers economies of scale and a wide range of expertise and other services, the benefits of which we can pass onto our clients.

“They also offer sector specialisms such as agriculture, technology, legal and entertainment which will enable us to attract clients that require a more specialist service.

“They also have a strong presence and so were the perfect fit for us.

“The merger will offer much greater career prospects for our staff as Streets are keen to promote rising stars and offer opportunities to do more specialised work if they so want.”

Streets’ managing partner, Paul Tutin, said: “We are delighted to have partners Jon Griffey, Simon Iron, Nicky Harris and their colleagues join the practice.

“It is especially pleasing to see and experience the mutual benefits and synergy to be had through firms like ours coming together.

“It certainly is important to us and those firms we come together with to share the same ethos and values and to have a real sense of community in terms of that in which we live, work and for the clients we look after.

“Following on from the merger of the Colchester and Essex practice of Whittles, now Streets Whittles, as well as Mitch Consulting, the specialist tech start up and scale up accountancy practice in the East of England, we have been keen to increase our presence locally.

“With Hackett Griffey joining the practice we are truly becoming a significant player in the region.

“With our regional approach forming part of our overall strategy to be a substantial UK practice.

“We continue to find that firms we talk to and that merge with us like our approach, which is very different to the private equity led deals, as we seek to build on the success of the existing practice and empower individuals to drive and lead on their future growth and success.”

Streets Law, the firms dedicated corporate and commercial law offering led by managing director and solicitor, Adam Aisthorpe, undertook the legal work on behalf of Streets for the merger, including drafting the sale and purchase agreement and dealing with the due diligence process in collaboration with internal colleagues in the tax and audit teams at Streets.