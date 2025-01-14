There are miles of congestion and one lane is shut on part of the A14 after a multi-vehicle collision.

Lanes one and two have reopened but lane three on the major route westbound between junction 38 and junction 37, near Newmarket, remains closed for recovery and clear up works.

A National Highways spokesperson said there are delays of 30 minutes and about five miles of congestion.

There are severe delays on the A14 westbound near Newmarket after a multi-vehicle collision. Picture: Highways England

There has been extensive damage to the central barrier on lane three.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.59am to a collision between three vehicles and on arrival discovered three casualties in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews assisted in making the scene safe.

Two appliances from Newmarket and one from Orford attended. They left the scene at 7.43am.

According to the AA traffic map, there are queues from outside Newmarket, all the way past Kentford back to Higham.