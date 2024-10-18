A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Newmarket.

Police and paramedics were alerted to Willie Snaith Road, near the junction with Fordham Road, at 2.39pm, following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries to his leg.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

There are no further details at this time, although motorists can expect delays in the area.