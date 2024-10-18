Newmarket crash in Willie Snaith Road sees motorcyclist suffer serious injuries
Published: 16:44, 18 October 2024
| Updated: 17:08, 18 October 2024
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Newmarket.
Police and paramedics were alerted to Willie Snaith Road, near the junction with Fordham Road, at 2.39pm, following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries to his leg.
There are no further details at this time, although motorists can expect delays in the area.