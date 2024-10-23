A Newmarket man who was nearly double the legal drink-driving limit has been banned and fined.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, said on Monday that Vaishakh Nair, 35, of Nimbus Way, would be banned from driving for 40 months.

This followed him being stopped in Fordham Road, Newmarket, in August 31.

Nair was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Officers breathalysed him for him to return a reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath –nearly double the legal limit of 35 mcg per 100ml.

In addition to the ban, Nair was ordered to pay a £484 fine, £85 in costs plus a £194 victim surcharge, totalling £793.