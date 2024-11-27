A Suffolk MP will meet with a Government minister to address concerns about the vulnerability of local military bases to terrorists as a result of batteries at a major solar farm.

Nick Timothy, West Suffolk MP, joined other local representatives in Westminster Hall this morning to debate issues surrounding the UK's air and missile defences.

During the debate, Mr Timothy argued the proximity of both Mildenhall and Lakenheath bases to the Sunnica solar farm posed a serious security threat.

The 2,500-acre solar farm on the border between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire was given the green light by energy minister, Ed Miliband, in July.

The MP said the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) included with the farm were 'especially vulnerable to acts of sabotage', later saying these could be at risk from hostile foreign states and terrorists.

He stressed BESS fires could not be put out using conventional methods and emitted toxic fumes which forced people in the vicinity to stay indoors.

"I think that the risk to the sites given the location of the Sunnica solar farm is quite obvious,” said Mr Timothy.

His concerns come right after reports of unidentified drones flying in the vicinity of the local airbases over the weekend.

Addressing this, defence procurement minister, Maria Eagle, said: "As far as I am aware, we do not have concerns in the Ministry of Defence about that development, but I fully acknowledge that his constituents do."

Ms Eagle welcomed the local MP's plea for a meeting and said she would be keen to understand the concerns fully and provide reassuring.

The debate was also attended by South Suffolk MP and shadow defence minister, James Cartlidge, who echoed Mr Timothy's comments and continued to push for 2.5 per cent of spending to go into defence.