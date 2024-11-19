Multiple people steal frozen goods after breaking into Iceland storage yard container at Studlands Retail Park, Newmarket
Published: 15:34, 19 November 2024
| Updated: 16:08, 19 November 2024
Multiple people have reportedly stolen frozen goods after breaking into a shop’s storage yard container.
The incident was at 11pm on Friday, November 15, at Studlands Retail Park in Newmarket.
The Food Warehouse (by Iceland) storage yard container was broken into by four people before they left in a dark Mercedes car.
Suffolk Police has asked any witnesses to get in contact via the website quoting crime reference number 37/65397/24.
Alternatively, call 101.