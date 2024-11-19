Multiple people have reportedly stolen frozen goods after breaking into a shop’s storage yard container.

The incident was at 11pm on Friday, November 15, at Studlands Retail Park in Newmarket.

The Food Warehouse (by Iceland) storage yard container was broken into by four people before they left in a dark Mercedes car.

Multiple people have stolen frozen goods after breaking into an Iceland storage yard container at Studlands Retail Park in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk Police has asked any witnesses to get in contact via the website quoting crime reference number 37/65397/24.

Alternatively, call 101.